Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Purchases $214,050.00 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $214,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 32,467 shares in the company, valued at $926,608.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $112,480.00.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $29.69 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 121.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 50.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Featured Stories

