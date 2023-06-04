DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DLY opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $15.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 15.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

