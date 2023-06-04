Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

DUFRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dufry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dufry in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dufry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

DUFRY stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. Dufry has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

