DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) VP Sells $129,480.00 in Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $129,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,733.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $34.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXPE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 48.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 15.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.

