DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) VP Sells $129,480.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2023

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPEGet Rating) VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $129,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,733.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $34.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXPE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 48.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 15.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.