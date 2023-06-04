DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) VP Sells $129,480.00 in Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $129,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,733.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
DXP Enterprises Price Performance
DXP Enterprises stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $34.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on DXPE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises
DXP Enterprises Company Profile
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DXP Enterprises (DXPE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.