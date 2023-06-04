Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $50.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DT opened at $52.62 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.22, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Dynatrace by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

