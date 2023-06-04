Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $50.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DT opened at $52.62 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.22, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Dynatrace by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

