DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Cut to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2023

Northland Securities lowered shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSIGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DZSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DZS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.57.

DZS Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of DZSI opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. DZS has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $19.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DZS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DZS in the third quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in DZS by 551.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in DZS by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in DZS by 451.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

