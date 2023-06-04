DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Cut to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
DZSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DZS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.57.
DZS Stock Down 9.4 %
Shares of DZSI opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. DZS has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $19.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DZS
About DZS
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
