DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Cut to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DZSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DZS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.57.

Shares of DZSI opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. DZS has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $19.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DZS in the third quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in DZS by 551.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in DZS by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in DZS by 451.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

