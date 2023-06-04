Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.

Edgewell Personal Care has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

EPC stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPC. UBS Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 343,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,196,000 after purchasing an additional 81,322 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 159.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 84,588 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth $2,330,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 26.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

