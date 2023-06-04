Eguana Technologies Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eguana Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Cormark analyst M. Whale expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EGT. Raymond James dropped their target price on Eguana Technologies from C$0.45 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note on Wednesday.

Eguana Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

EGT opened at C$0.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$57.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.47. Eguana Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

