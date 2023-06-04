Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.238-1.250 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. Elastic also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.10-0.12 EPS.
Shares of Elastic stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Elastic by 830.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $40,308,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $44,394,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Elastic by 79.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,015,000 after purchasing an additional 427,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Elastic by 348.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 540,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 420,221 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
