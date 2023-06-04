Elizabeth Mora Sells 200 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Mora sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $19,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Elizabeth Mora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Elizabeth Mora sold 200 shares of MKS Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $17,334.00.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $123.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

