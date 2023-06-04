EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stake Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EnerSys by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,693,000 after buying an additional 70,565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in EnerSys by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in EnerSys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $103.22 on Friday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

EnerSys Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Further Reading

