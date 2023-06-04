Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives $31.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Enovix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 65,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,681.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,496,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 179,590 shares of company stock worth $1,868,554. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Enovix Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Enovix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enovix during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enovix by 141.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.18. Enovix has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.