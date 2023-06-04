Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives $31.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.08.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 65,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,681.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,496,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 179,590 shares of company stock worth $1,868,554. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Enovix stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.18. Enovix has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
