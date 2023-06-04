Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $108.39 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,419.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

