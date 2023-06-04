Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ) Insider Acquires £39,204.30 in Stock

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Rating) insider David Steel purchased 392,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £39,204.30 ($48,448.22).
Enteq Technologies Price Performance
LON:NTQ opened at GBX 10 ($0.12) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.90. The stock has a market cap of £6.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.00. Enteq Technologies Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.50 ($0.19).
About Enteq Technologies
