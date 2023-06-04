Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,889,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,028 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $103,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $146,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,100 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,388 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.39%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.75.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

