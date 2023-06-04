Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nabors Industries Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Nabors Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $16.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $22.56. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NBR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.29.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $96.39 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $193.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day moving average is $136.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $919.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

