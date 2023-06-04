Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

