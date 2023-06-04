Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.10, but opened at $26.25. Everbridge shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 62,424 shares traded.

Specifically, Director David J. Henshall bought 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,412.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Henshall acquired 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EVBG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Everbridge Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after purchasing an additional 195,327 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,577,000 after purchasing an additional 223,680 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,978,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Everbridge by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 65,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,072,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

