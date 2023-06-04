Evercore ISI Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $240.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.97.

NYSE CRM opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a PE ratio of 560.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.65 and its 200 day moving average is $171.74.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after buying an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

