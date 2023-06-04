EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) CFO Olga Shevorenkova Sells 31,093 Shares

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 31,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $123,128.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. EVgo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.02.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 230.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EVgo by 689.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

