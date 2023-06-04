ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 6,266 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 43,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 411,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 167,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,366,000 after acquiring an additional 27,581 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in IQVIA by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 35,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,318,000 after purchasing an additional 90,188 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA Profile

Shares of IQV opened at $201.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.