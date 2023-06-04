ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $209.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

