ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 105,455 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 414.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,455 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Copart by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 184,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 107,469 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 38,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 818,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,840,000 after purchasing an additional 406,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $88.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.77. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $89.79.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

