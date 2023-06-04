ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 149,717 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 249.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Corning by 72.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 476,621 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GLW opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $394,571.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

