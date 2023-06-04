ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 84,691 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,691 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of -46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

