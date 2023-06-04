ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 156,698 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 156,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,210,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 144,559 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,383,000 after acquiring an additional 92,153 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE HRL opened at $40.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.