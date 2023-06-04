ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $22,335,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,041,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,308,000 after acquiring an additional 97,123 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,016. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $221.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.81.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

