ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 3,031.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 123,591 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Five9 worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,789 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,992 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $136,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,861.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five9 Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.36.

Shares of FIVN opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 0.71. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $120.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

