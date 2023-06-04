ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 169.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,648,000 after purchasing an additional 71,240 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CLX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Up 1.7 %

CLX stock opened at $161.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 278.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.