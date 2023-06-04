ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $8.33 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 374.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,638 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Dynatrace worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 703.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 164,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DT shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 142.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

