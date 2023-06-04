ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 77,234 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $117.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.80 billion, a PE ratio of 512.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $130.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,765 shares of company stock worth $13,458,710 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

