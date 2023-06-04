ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $113.96 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.12.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.