ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $8.19 Million in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 116,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,840,000 after buying an additional 935,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,732,000 after buying an additional 692,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,264,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,881,000 after acquiring an additional 217,755 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,998,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,543,000 after buying an additional 486,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Insider Activity

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

