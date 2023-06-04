ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 124,048 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 124,048 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Murphy Oil worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $279,520,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 5.9 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Articles

