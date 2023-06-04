Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 152.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $94.38 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.98.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPO. UBS Group began coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

