FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE FDS opened at $398.81 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.55.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.78.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

