Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMMF opened at $16.97 on Friday. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $21.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.