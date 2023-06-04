First American Financial Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for First American Financial in a report released on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst T. De expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First American Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

NYSE FAF opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 104.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

