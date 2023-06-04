First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.11.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

TSE FM opened at C$30.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$39.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

About First Quantum Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

