First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Position Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,184,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,374 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $97,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 29,925 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 563.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 80.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

