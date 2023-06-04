Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWPAY) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 8th

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWPAY – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Thursday, June 8th. The 1-285.7139 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 8th.

Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWPAY opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

