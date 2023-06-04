Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWPAY) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 8th

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWPAY – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Thursday, June 8th. The 1-285.7139 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 8th.
Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FWPAY opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.61.
Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile
