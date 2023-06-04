Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,489,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,929 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Vacasa worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VCSA. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

Vacasa Price Performance

Vacasa stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. Vacasa, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.70.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.76. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $218.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 169,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $157,427.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,619.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.