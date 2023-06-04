Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives Reiterates Rating from 500.com

500.com reissued their reiterates rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $225.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Performance

FRLN stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $16.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freeline Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FRLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 236,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 239,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

