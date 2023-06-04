Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives Reiterates Rating from 500.com

500.com reissued their reiterates rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLNGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $225.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Performance

FRLN stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $16.80.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 236,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 239,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Articles

