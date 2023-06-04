Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Full House Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts Stock Up 1.5 %

FLL stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $239.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.79. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Insider Transactions at Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $36.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric J. Green acquired 7,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,237 shares in the company, valued at $797,385.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Mississippi, Indiana, Colorado, Nevada, and Contracted Sports Wagering. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.