Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New $31,000 Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 515 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $70.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $79.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.81.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,314,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

