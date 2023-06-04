Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect Fusion Fuel Green to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO opened at $3.68 on Friday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Fusion Fuel Green from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 77,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 47,493 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 35.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

