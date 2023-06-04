Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect Fusion Fuel Green to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO opened at $3.68 on Friday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Fusion Fuel Green from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.