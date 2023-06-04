FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares in a report released on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst A. Heffron now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CPKF opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services. It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

