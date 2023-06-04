FY2023 EPS Estimates for BioSyent Inc. Decreased by Bloom Burton (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Bloom Burton reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for BioSyent in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Bloom Burton currently has a “Accumulate” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioSyent’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for BioSyent’s FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

BioSyent Trading Up 1.1 %

CVE:RX opened at C$7.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.38. BioSyent has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$8.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of C$90.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.78.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent ( CVE:RX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.90 million.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

