FY2023 EPS Estimates for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Cut by B. Riley

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Golar LNG in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Golar LNG’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

GLNG opened at $21.74 on Friday. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

