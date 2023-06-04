FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Issued By DA Davidson

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $13.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.49. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $209.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.53. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

